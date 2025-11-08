Mitchell totaled 24 points (8-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 148-114 win over the Wizards.

Mitchell was one of two Cleveland starters to knock down four triples and posted a strong all-around line. The star guard was coming off a 46-point showing Wednesday against the 76ers, so while Friday's performance wasn't quit up to the same standard, his production was a bit more balanced across the board.