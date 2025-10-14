Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Will play and start vs. Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (rest) will be in the starting lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Pistons.
After sitting out Sunday's preseason matchup against the Celtics, Mitchell will be back on the floor and in the first unit. In his last preseason outing, Oct. 10 against the Bulls, the star guard racked up 22 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in only 25 minutes.
