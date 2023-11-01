Bates produced nine points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 109-91 loss to the Knicks.

With the Cavaliers missing a numbers of key players, including Darius Garland (hamstring), Jarrett Allen (ankle) and Caris LeVert (hamstring), Bates saw the most court time of his young career and delivered solid numbers. The 19-year-old rookie, a second-round pick in 2023, won't have a consistent rotation role when everyone is healthy, but he may have put himself on the DFS radar in the short term with this performance.