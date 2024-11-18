Okoro is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Charlotte due to a left ankle sprain, Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com reports.
Okoro remained in the locker room to get further evaluation on his left ankle. Caris LeVert started in the second half and will see an uptick in minutes if Okoro doesn't return Sunday.
