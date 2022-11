Allen (illness) is considered a game-time decision for Friday's contest versus the Hornets, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Allen is dealing with an illness, and it may not be clear until the Cavs take the floor for warmups if the big man gives it a go. Fortunately, Cleveland is one of the earlier games Friday, so Allen's status could be clarified before lineup lock. If he sits again, Lamar Stevens could be up for another start.