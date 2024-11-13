Allen (leg) participated in Wednesday's morning shootaround, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Allen is currently listed as questionable for Wednesday, marking his first time on the injury report this campaign. His level of play has dropped off in recent games, so his leg strain could be a reason why. A final decision could come after warmups.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Extends double-double streak•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Third straight double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Nabs another double-double Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Posts fourth double-double in win•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Muted scoring in win•