Allen (leg) is active Wednesday versus Philadelphia, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.
Allen and Evan Mobley (illness) have both been cleared for action as Cleveland looks to remain undefeated. Allen is averaging just 6.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 23.5 minutes during his last two games, but the degree to which his injury is affecting his play is unclear.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Plans to play Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Goes through shootaround•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Extends double-double streak•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Third straight double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Nabs another double-double Monday•