Allen is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to a left lower leg strain.
Allen finds himself on the injury report for the first time this season after two bad performances, so this may have been bothering him for a few days already. If Allen is sidelined Wednesday, Georges Niang, Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro could see increased playing time, while Tristan Thompson would be a candidate to enter the rotation.
