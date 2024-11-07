Allen racked up 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 131-122 win over the Pelicans.

It's the third straight double-double and sixth in nine games for Allen, as the 26-year-old center continues a strong start to the season. His 11.9 boards and 2.4 combined blocks and steals a game would be career high, as would his 68.8 percent shooting from the floor, and he's scored at least 14 points eight times to help fuel the Cavaliers' 9-0 record.