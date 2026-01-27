Tyson recorded 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 35 minutes during Cleveland's 114-98 win over Orlando on Monday.

It was a modest scoring output out of Tyson on Monday, but he finished as the Cavaliers' third-leading scorer while finishing tied with Jarrett Allen for the most rebounds on the team. Tyson has started each of the Cavaliers' last seven games in the absence of Darius Garland (toe), and over that span, the former has averaged 18.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.0 threes over 32.8 minutes per game.