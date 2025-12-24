Tyson is not in the Cavaliers' starting lineup against the Pelicans on Tuesday, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Tyson has started in each of the Cavaliers' last three games, but he'll come off the bench Tuesday while Sam Merrill enters the starting five. In nine games (eight starts) since Dec. 1, Tyson has averaged 15.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 threes over 30.6 minutes per game.