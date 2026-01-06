Tyson will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

With Dean Wade back in the starting five following a two-game absence due to a left knee issue, Tyson will slide to the second unit. In 11 appearances off the bench this season, the second-year swingman has averaged 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals across 25.5 minutes per contest.