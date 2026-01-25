Tyson closed with 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes during Saturday's 119-105 win over the Magic.

Tyson got off to a hot start in this one, dropping in 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting by halftime, but the Magic did a good job of taking him out of the offense over the second half. Still, he finished with a solid stat line and was Cleveland's second-leading scorer in the win. Tyson has been in a nice rhythm over the past eight games, scoring 18.6 points per game on 53 percent shooting from the field and 81.8 percent at the stripe to go with 5.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.1 triples per contest.