Tyson is in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup with the Bulls.

Darius Garland (toe) is out for a rest day, so Tyson will draw the spot-start and he'll be joined in the first unit by Donovan Mitchell, De'Andre Hunter, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. In six starts this season, Tyson has registered averages of 13.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.7 triples, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block per contest.