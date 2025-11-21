Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Upgraded to available
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tyson (concussion) is available for Friday's game against the Pacers, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Tyson was expected to be upgraded to available based on Kenny Atkinson's words earlier Friday, and the wing will make his first appearance since Nov. 12. He's going to have a minutes' restriction and is likely to be held to under 30 minutes, a scenario that limits his fantasy upside.
