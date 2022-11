Love (thumb) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Hawks, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Love went through a pregame workout before making the final call to return to action after missing Sunday night's win over Miami. The veteran big man is off to another good start as a bench piece for the Cavs, averaging 11.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 threes with a 43/41/86 shooting line.