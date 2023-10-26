Strus finished Wednesday's 114-113 win over Brooklyn with 27 points (9-17 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes.

Shifting into a frontcourt role with Jarrett Allen (ankle) unavailable for Cleveland's season opener, Strus made an immediate impact for his new club as he led the Cavs in boards and threes while tying Donovan Mitchell for the team lead in scoring. Strus didn't post numbers anything close to this on average in Miami, and while he likely won't maintain quite this pace, a career-best campaign could be in the works as he provides a strong complementary piece behind Mitchell and Evan Mobley.