Strus totaled 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 114-102 victory over the Raptors in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Despite shifting to the bench, Strus logged at least 30 minutes for the first time in the playoffs, falling two rebounds short of a double-double while also adding three combined steals-plus-blocks. It was a welcome return to form for Strus, who prior to Sunday had scored just 15 points in three games. Cleveland will now face Detroit in the second round of the playoffs, with Game 1 scheduled for Tuesday.