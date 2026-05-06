Strus closed Tuesday's 111-101 loss to the Pistons in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 19 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes.

Strus comfortably led the bench in scoring Tuesday, with the rest of the second unit combining for 16 points. Through eight postseason games, Strus is shooting 47.6 percent from the field with averages of 11.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists.