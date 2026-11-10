Thomas tallied 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 27 minutes in Monday's 124-112 loss to the Hornets.

Thomas moved to the bench Monday but made the most of his season-high-tying 27 minutes. The rookie second-rounder turned in an efficient performance from downtown, posting a team- and career-best 18 points, 12 of which came in the final quarter. Thomas also tied his career high in steals and swatted a career-best two shots. He has yet to log fewer than 18 minutes in a game since being left out of the rotation in Cleveland's first two regular-season outings, and he should continue providing a spark off the bench when the first unit is at full strength.