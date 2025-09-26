Kopp has signed a training camp deal with the Cavaliers, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Kopp spent the 2024-25 campaign with the G League's Oklahoma City Blue and will have a chance to make an impression at Cavaliers camp this fall. The forward made 32 G League regular-season appearances last year, averaging 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.0 three-pointers per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field.