Tomlin is not in Cleveland's starting lineup against Toronto on Saturday for Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Tomlin made his third start of the 2025-26 campaign during this past Sunday's regular-season finale against the Wizards, when he played 36 minutes and finished with a career-high 26 points along with eight rebounds and five assists in a 130-117 win. Tomlin will return to a bench role for Game 1, though it's unclear how much playing time he'll see given that rotation tend to tighten up in the playoffs.