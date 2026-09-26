Head coach Kenny Atkinson said Friday that Tomlin is "fighting to be in the rotation," Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

The Cavaliers acquired Peyton Watson (hamstring) from the Nuggets and signed Mario Hezonja this summer, adding to an already deep roster. The club also has Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill, so Tomlin will have significant competition for playing time. The 25-year-old forward is no stranger to being buried on the depth chart, though he's proven he can handle meaningful playing time in the NBA. Over 64 regular-season games (three starts) in 2025-26, he averaged 5.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists while shooting 47.8 percent from the field in 15.7 minutes per tilt.