Cavaliers' Nae'Qwan Tomlin: Serviceable two-way effort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tomlin accumulated six points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one block and one steal in 19 minutes during Friday's 113-108 victory over the Nuggets.
Tomlin chipped in on both ends of the floor, continuing to play a somewhat consistent role for the Cavaliers. While he is not even close to being a standard league asset, Tomlin has surprised people with his play. In 25 appearances, he has averaged 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 combined steals and blocks in 15.1 minutes per game.
