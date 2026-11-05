Merrill produced 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to the Thunder.

Merrill contributed more than his usual perimeter shooting, matching his scoring output with a strong rebounding effort and adding defensive production. He connected on half of his four three-point attempts and didn't commit a turnover, though five personal fouls limited his effectiveness. The sharpshooter remains most appealing in deeper formats where his three-point production can provide a boost.