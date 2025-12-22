Merrill (hand) is available for Monday's game against the Hornets, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Merrill will be making his first appearance since Nov. 17, after sitting out for over a month with a hand sprain. It's fair to expect some kind of minutes restriction for the sharpshooter in his return, considering the lengthy absence. Merrill has averaged 13.9 points, 2.3 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 3.7 three-pointers per contest in 12 games this season, shooting 44.4 percent from downtown.