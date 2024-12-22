Merrill (quadriceps) is available for Saturday's game against the 76ers.
Merrill was a game-time call for Saturday, but he'll be an option off the bench for Cleveland. He's averaging 7.1 points per game this season, so he's not expected to play a significant role in the second unit.
