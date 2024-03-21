Merrill tallied 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-9 3Pt) and one rebound over 21 minutes in Wednesday's 107-104 loss to Miami.

Merrill has gone 14-for-30 from three over his last four games and has played at least 20 minutes in six-straight contests. With Donovan Mitchell (nose) and Max Strus (knee) sidelined, Caris LeVert has been inserted into the starting lineup, meaning that Merrill will be the first guard off the bench for the Cavaliers in the short term.