Merrill is probable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers with a sprained right hand.

Merrill had missed six consecutive contests due to the sprain before being ruled out for personal reasons ahead of Monday's win over Orlando. With Evan Mobley (calf) out of action, Merrill is an option to jump into the first unit. The sharpshooter has averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 4.2 three-pointers in 25.4 minutes per tilt in his last six games.