Merrill (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

Merrill is slated to miss a second consecutive game while recovering from a left hamstring injury, and his next chance to play is Tuesday against the Bucks. Merrill's absence means more minutes will be available for Keon Ellis and Jaylon Tyson (ankle), though some of that playing time will be absorbed by Max Strus (foot), who is trending toward making his 2025-26 regular-season debut Sunday.