Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Out for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merrill (hand) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game in Charlotte.
This will be the third consecutive game on the inactive list for Merrill, and his minutes will continue to be divvied up amongst Jaylon Tyson, Lonzo Ball and Tyrese Proctor. Merrill's next chance to play will come Friday against the Kings, but with that game being the first of a back-to-back set, we would consider Merrill doubtful for that one.
