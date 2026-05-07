Merrill (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Pistons, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.

Merrill picked up a left hamstring injury during Game 1, and he'll be forced to miss at least one additional matchup while on the mend. Look for Max Strus and Dennis Schroder to be in the mix for an uptick in minutes due to Merrill being sidelined Thursday.