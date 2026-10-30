Merrill registered 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and a steal across 27 minutes in Thursday's 114-111 loss to the Hawks.

Merrill provided efficient perimeter scoring, making half of his eight three-point attempts en route to season-high marks in points and three-pointers made. However, Merrill's minimal impact in other categories makes him a better fit for category-based formats, as his value depends heavily on three-point volume and efficiency. His bench role and the fact that this was his first double-digit-point outing don't help his case, either.