Merrill supplied 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 27 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Pistons.

Returning from a one-game absence due to a minor ankle issue and moving back into the starting lineup for the first time since Dec. 27, Merrill lit it up from long range. The 29-year-old wing has drained multiple three-pointers in five of his last six games (four starts), averaging 13.7 points, 3.5 threes, 3.0 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.0 minutes.