Merrill (quadricep) is available for Monday's game against the Jazz, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Merrill was listed as questionable for Monday's game after sustaining a left quad contusion in Saturday's contest against the 76ers. He went through morning shootaround and is evidently feeling good enough to play. In the 10 games prior to his injury, Merrill averaged 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 21.0 minutes per game.
