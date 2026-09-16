McNeil (calf) agreed to a training camp contract with the Cavaliers on Tuesday, Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot reports.

McNeil could join the Cavaliers for training camp and compete for a spot on the regular-season roster, though it's possible he'll be waived before camp begins since the Cavaliers own his G League rights. The 28-year-old guard appeared in 44 games for the G League's Cleveland Charge last season, averaging 9.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 42.5 percent from downtown in 22.5 minutes per contest. He ended the season on the inactive list due to a calf injury, and it's unclear if he'll be at full strength when training camp rolls around.