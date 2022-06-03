Horford supplied 26 points (9-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 120-108 victory over Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Horford made the most of his first opportunity to play in the NBA Finals, leading Boston with 26 points on an efficient 9-for-12 shooting line. He knocked down six three-pointers in the victory -- his most in any game this season -- and tied for second on the team with six boards. Horford is averaging 12.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 blocks and 2.1 three-pointers across 18 playoff contests this season.