White ended Friday's 140-122 victory over the Pacers with 21 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes.

White delivered an efficient outing from beyond the arc, knocking down at least three triples for a fifth consecutive contest. He finished as Boston's third-leading scorer and recorded 20-plus points for the sixth time over 10 appearances in December. Additionally, the veteran guard dished out a team-high six assists, and he has reached that mark in three of Boston's last four games.