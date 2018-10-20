Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Out for rest Saturday
Hayward is out for Saturday's game against the Knicks in order to rest his left ankle, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
The Celtics will understandably exercise caution with Hayward, who missed essentially all of last year due to a gruesome ankle injury, on an early season back-to-back. His absence could afford Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart expanded usage.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Scores 10 points in season opener•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Will have 25-minute restriction•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: May play limited minutes to start season•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Plans to play opening night•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Takes part in practice Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Ruled out for preseason finale•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...