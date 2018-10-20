Hayward is out for Saturday's game against the Knicks in order to rest his left ankle, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

The Celtics will understandably exercise caution with Hayward, who missed essentially all of last year due to a gruesome ankle injury, on an early season back-to-back. His absence could afford Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart expanded usage.

More News
Our Latest Stories