Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Scores just eight points Thursday
Hayward had eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, and two assists in 24 minutes during Thursday's 116-109 victory over Phoenix.
Hayward continues to play under a minutes limit which has certainly negated a lot of his fantasy value. He managed just eight points Thursday, the third consecutive single-digit performance. The is no indication as to when he might see his playing time increase but the fact he has been cleared to play in both games of a back-to-back set is a step in the right direction. He is going to be frustrating to own for quite a while yet but is probably worth holding in standard leagues for his eventual upside.
