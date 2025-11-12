Celtics' Hugo Gonzalez: Available to return Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzalez (ankle) is available to return to Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
Gonzalez sprained his left ankle and exited Tuesday's game in the third quarter. However, the rookie first-rounder has been cleared to return in the final minutes of the contest.
More News
-
Celtics' Hugo Gonzalez: Questionable to return•
-
Celtics' Hugo Gonzalez: Plays just eight minutes•
-
Celtics' Hugo Gonzalez: Sliding back to bench•
-
Celtics' Hugo Gonzalez: Scoreless in first start•
-
Celtics' Hugo Gonzalez: Earns first start Sunday•
-
Celtics' Hugo Gonzalez: First taste of regular-season play•