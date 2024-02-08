The Celtics are trading Springer to the Celtics for a second-round pick Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Springer has seen a minimal role in Philadelphia this season, averaging 4.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 11.8 minutes across 32 appearances. The 21-year-old guard is unlikely to receive significant playing time for a Celtics team with championship aspirations.