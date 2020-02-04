Celtics' Javonte Green: Draws first career start
Green is starting Monday against the Hawks, the voice of the Boston Celtics, Sean Grande, reports.
With both Kemba Walker (knee) and Marcus Smart (thigh) sidelined for Monday's tilt, Green will enter the starting five. He's averaging five points and 2.2 rebounds in his last five contests off the bench.
