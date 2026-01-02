Brown provided 29 points (11-25 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 120-106 victory over the Kings.

Brown struggled to find his groove from beyond the arc, but that didn't prevent him from leading the Celtics with 29 points. He was also effective on the glass, as he posted his first double-digit rebounding game since Nov. 30 and his second straight double-double after dishing out 10 dimes Tuesday against Utah. This was a strong start to the new month after Brown averaged 31.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals through 10 December appearances.