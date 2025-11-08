Brown logged 32 points (15-28 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals over 36 minutes during the Celtics' 123-110 loss to the Magic on Sunday.

Brown's recent struggles from three-point range continued Friday, but the All-Star wing still shot over 50 percent from the field en route to his third-straight 30-plus point game (and sixth over his last eight outings). He scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter, though he faded in the fourth frame with just two points while going 1-for-5 from the field. Brown has opened the regular season averaging 28.1 points on 53.5 percent shooting,4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 0.9 steals over 31.7 minutes per game.