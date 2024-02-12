Brown recorded 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 victory over Miami.

Brown reached the 20-point mark after three straight games in which he couldn't hit that mark. Even though his role as Boston's second-best offensive threat behind Jayson Tatum is under no threat, it's worth noting Brown has been struggling a bit of late. Over his last 10 contests, he's averaged 18.1 points per game, which is below his season mark of 22.0 points per outing.