Brown is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets due to a right shoulder contusion, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Brown played 37 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Nets, posting 19 points and four assists. However, he's in danger of missing the rematch Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, which is a new development for the shooting guard. Despite dealing with numerous minor issues throughout the campaign, Brown has missed just four games this season.