Brown registered 28 points (9-12 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 6-10 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block over 30 minutes during the Celtics' 148-111 win over the Nets on Friday.

Brown entered Friday's game having connected on just 34.7 percent of his field-goal attempts over his last two outings, and it looked like he was going to have another rough night after missing his first four free-throw attempts and each of his first two tries from the field. However, Brown settled in after a slow start, scoring 26 of his 28 points across the second and third quarters and co-leading the Celtics in scoring with Nikola Vucevic while also leading the team in assists. Brown has embraced his role as the clear No. 1 option this season, though Jayson Tatum has been progressing ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn right Achilles. It will be interesting to see what Brown's usage would look like if Tatum is indeed cleared to return to NBA action this season.