Brown tallied 21 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and one rebound across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 121-103 preseason win over the Grizzlies.

Brown matched Jaylen Wells with a game-high point total during this blowout win on the road. Brown is still working his way back from offseason knee surgery, but this preseason performance is a good sign that he's back to form ahead of the start of the regular season on Oct. 22 against the 76ers.