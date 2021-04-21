Tatum (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Suns, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Tatum has been dealing with an ankle injury recently, and he may miss his first game since March 22. He's been excellent for the Celtics in April, as he's averaged 27.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 35.4 minutes. If Tatum sits Thursday, more minutes would be available for Jabari Parker, Semi Ojeleye and Grant Williams.